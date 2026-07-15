Sharad Pawar’s next move? NCP factions in late-night meet with Devendra Fadnavis

4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 12:36 AM IST
The meetings come at a time when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is confronting its biggest strategic dilemma since Ajit Pawar split the undivided NCP and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti in July 2023. (File Photo)
The Indian Express has learnt that NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil first met Sharad Pawar at his south Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, before meeting Fadnavis later in the evening. Separately, ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel also met the Chief Minister.
Neither the leaders who attended the meetings nor the Chief Minister’s Office commented on what was discussed. Sources in both the ruling NCP and the NCP (SP) said they were unaware of the agenda.
The meetings come at a time when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is confronting its biggest strategic dilemma since Ajit Pawar split the undivided NCP and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti in July 2023. Sources had earlier told The Indian Express that at least half of the NCP (SP)’s 10 MLAs favour joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), arguing that remaining in the Opposition has made it increasingly difficult to secure development funds and administrative clearances for their constituencies.
Jayant Patil had recently conveyed this sentiment to party legislators, saying a significant section of the MLAs was inclined towards the NDA. Sharad Pawar, however, has so far remained silent and has not publicly indicated the party’s next course.
Although the NCP (SP), with 10 MLAs in the Assembly and eight Lok Sabha MPs, is the smallest among Maharashtra’s six major political parties, its parliamentary strength has assumed significance at a time when the BJP-led NDA is looking to bolster its numbers ahead of key legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill. Party leaders believe the NDA would be open to support from smaller parties such as the NCP (SP).
But the churn is no longer confined to the Sharad Pawar camp. According to leaders in both NCP factions, the fact that the NCP (SP) has publicly weighed options ranging from a merger with the Congress to an understanding with the NDA, without first pursuing a reconciliation with the Ajit Pawar-led party, has intensified discussions within the ruling NCP over its political positioning and Sunetra Pawar’s leadership.
Tuesday night’s meetings followed a legal notice issued a day earlier by former NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh challenging Sunetra Pawar’s election as party president and alleging irregularities in the organisational poll process. On Monday, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare dismissed the notice as “baseless”, asserted that the party was united behind Sunetra Pawar’s leadership and said a core committee would decide its legal response.
But the notice has also brought into the open unease within a section of the ruling NCP, with party sources attributing it to growing discontent over the perceived influence of Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar in organisational affairs.
The renewed speculation marks another turn in a political story that has ebbed and flowed since the July 2023 split. Ahead of and immediately after the BMC election results this year in January, there was widespread speculation that the two NCP factions could reunite. That buzz, however, faded after Ajit Pawar’s death in late January. It resurfaced over the past two weeks, first around the possibility of the NCP (SP) merging with the Congress, a move that party sources said met resistance within the state Congress, before quickly shifting to the possibility of a section of the party joining the NDA instead.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More