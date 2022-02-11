Don’t want memorial at Shivaji Park, controversies should end: Lata Mangeshkar’s family

The family of legendary singer Late Lata Mangeshkar said that they don’t want a memorial for her at Shivaji Park and urged the political parties to end all controversies over it.

In a video statement issued on Thursday, her brother Hridaynath said, “We, the Mangeshkar family, don’t wish to be drawn into this controversy and this controversy should end and politics on Didi’s name must be stopped. We don’t want a memorial at Shivaji Park.”

He added: “The state government had assured Didi of a music university. Didi had requested the government for this and CM Uddhav Thackeray, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and Minister Aaditya Thackeray had accepted it. They have done all the preparations. There will be a musical memorial for her and nothing can be bigger than this.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. Anticipating huge crowds, the state had allowed her funeral at Shivaji Park, instead of the crematorium.

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam demanded that a memorial dedicated to her should be built at Shivaji Park. On the other hand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had opposed it.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said that a memorial will be constructed in Kolhapur as where Mangeshkar started her career from there.