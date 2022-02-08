Lata Mangeshkar memorial: Don’t sacrifice Shivaji Park for party politics, says MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande on Tuesday said the historic Shivaji Park should not be held hostage to ugly party politics. His statement comes after leaders of the BJP and Congress demanded a memorial for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park.

Taking to Twitter, the MNS secretary wrote, “Dadar residents have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachment. They want the park to remain an open playground. It is my ardent appeal that Shivaji Park should not be sacrificed for petty party politics.”

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज पार्क हे मैदान दादर वासीयांनी खेळण्यासाठी अनेक वेळा संघर्ष करून अतिक्रमणा पासून वाचवलं आहे. तुमच्या राजकारणासाठी त्याचा बळी देऊ नका ही विनंती. — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) February 8, 2022

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar too sought to “retain the identity” of the park. “Don’t turn Shivaji Park into a cremation ground. Let Shivaji Park retain its distinct identity and remain an open ground,” he said.

On Monday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a memorial for the late singer at Shivaji Park. “On behalf of music lovers and fans, I request you to consider erecting a memorial for Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park at the same spot where she was cremated,” his letter said.

The ruling Shiv Sena was, however, cautious in its response. Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Any decision on a memorial will have to be considered after consultation with the Mangeshkar family. And, more importantly, it should be done in a way to match her high stature so as to do justice to Lata Mangeshkar.”

The Sena has an emotional connect with the park as it was where the late party supremo Bal Thackeray used to hold the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally. A tradition later continued by party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Ambedkar believes that the BJP has raised the demand for a memorial to score points against its rival Shiv Sena and wants to exploit the latter’s dilemma to its advantage.