Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours, PM Modi, Uddhav, Sachin pay respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the host of dignitaries from the world of politics, cricket and entertainment who paid their respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar as she was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours on Sunday evening.

Mangeshkar’s pyre was lit by her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. PM Modi paid floral tributes at the ceremony.

Lata Mangeshkar brother Hridaynath at the funeral after lighting the pyre. (Express Photo) Lata Mangeshkar brother Hridaynath at the funeral after lighting the pyre. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar, expresses condolences. (Express Photo)Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai morning on Sunday. She was 92.

Salami as funeral is leaving Prabhu Kunj, residence of Lata Mangeshkar and moving to Shivaji Park. Follow Live Updates:https://t.co/pjhn0BAZeA pic.twitter.com/Y84LyjQuPP — Express Mumbai 😷 (@ie_mumbai) February 6, 2022

After her death, around 1,000 people had gathered outside Prabhu Kunj, Mangeshwar’s residence, to bid farewell to her. From Prabhu Kunj, her mortal remains were taken to Shivaji Park in the evening.

Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains being taken to Shivaji Park (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains being taken to Shivaji Park (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Keeping in mind the security concerns with PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav in attendance, the Mumbai civic body had decided that Mangeshkar’s cremation would be held at Shivaji Park.

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The central government has declared two days of state mourning, when the National Flag will be flown at half mast. The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to the legendary singer, terming her demise “heart-breaking” and “a void that cannot be filled”. Politicians across party lines also expressed condolences on Mangeshkar’s death and paid tributes to her.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends state funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar https://t.co/6nEuiFXXXo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Mangeshkar belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays. She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages.