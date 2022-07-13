Lata Mangeshkar foundation to be launched today, to build old-age home for artists

The Swar Mauli Foundation, a dream project of Lata Mangeshkar, will be launched Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Poornima, a relative of the legendary singer said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Khadikar Shah said, “This foundation will further begin the work to build an old-age home primarily for those artists who are left to their peril in the evening of their lives.”

Lata Mangeshkar always considered senior artists as fountainheads of tradition, wisdom and art—“time’s sentinels who hand over a rich legacy to the next generation”, she said.

Khadikar Shah said that Mangeshkar held the view that India has, down the centuries, held in esteem the old and the beautiful. It was her vision to help and heal the elderly artists and needless to add, this core value has shaped the concept of Swar Mauli Foundation, added Khadikar Shah.

“Having entertained millions, artists fade into oblivion as limbs turn frail. Lights are out, encores are feeble, and a long winter awaits them. Swar Mauli is eager to extend a touch of warmth to such artists, whether from the field of music, theatre, cinema or the performing arts,” she said and added that the Swar Mauli Foundation is a secular and non-profit organisation.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on February 6 this year at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Known as the Nightingale of India, the singer had lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages in a career spanning almost eight decades.