Mumbai BJP president announces ‘Latanjali’, a musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

A grand musical tribute — ‘Latanjali’ — has been organised in Mumbai to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who had held an indelible place in the hearts of every Indian with the mesmerising magic of her voice.

The event will be organised by Mumbai BJP president, who is also an MLA, Ashish Shelar on February 6. The event, a collaboration with Merak Event, will be held from 6.30 pm at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Matunga.

Over 50 performers, including renowned singers like Sadhana Sargam, Bela Shende, Sharayu Date, Sampada Goswami, Nirupama De and others and acclaimed instrumentalists will perform with narrations by Sandeep Panchwatkar and RJ Gaurav.

Many female actors for whom Mangeshkar had lent her mellifluous voice will also be attending the concert, including actors Rakhi, Hema Malini, Asha Parekh, Mousumi Chatterjee, Padmini Kolhapure, Nitu Singh, Bindu, Reena Roy, Poonam Dhillon, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol.

Music directors Anandji, Pyarelal and others will also be present. Since the event is free for all, the moment it was announced, it received a “houseful” response, informed organisers Manjiri Hete and Prasad Mahadkar.

Before the event, a musical tribute will be paid by the Mumbai Police Band, informed the organisers.