Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 due to post-Covid complications; state funeral later today

Hospitalised after contracting Covid-19, Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Indian Nightingale, passed away at 92 early on Sunday.

Her condition had deteriorated on Saturday and was put on ventilator support. A public darshan will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and she will be accorded a state funeral.

Breach Candy hospital medical director said that Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 am. “She came here as a Covid patient and age was against her. We tried our level best to save the legend, but she had complications.”

On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdhani of Breach Candy hospital, who was treating her, had performed certain procedures and said that she was responding to it well.

MNS President Raj Thackeray, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi, her sister Asha Bhosle, and brother Hridaynath had visited the hospital.

She was admitted in the first week of January with Covid-19 and pneumonia. She had recovered from the infection and was also put off ventilator support last week.

Mangeshkar was suffering from lung ailments for nearly two-and-a-half years and used oxygen often at her home. She is believed to have contracted Covid-19 from her domestic help.