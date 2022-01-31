Lata Mangeshkar now cured of Covid, pneumonia: Doctors

LATA MANGESHKAR is now cured of Covid and pneumonia, said Dr Pratik Samdani, who is leading the team of doctors attending her.

Mangeshkar (92) was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai in the first week of January after she contracted Covid-19.

Dr Samdani said that she continues to be in the ICU and off ventilator.

Mangeshkar had lung ailments two and a half years ago and was treated for them. She used oxygen often at home too.