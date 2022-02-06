Lata Mangeshkar ‘critical’, back on ventilator support

Updated: February 6, 2022 3:28:36 am
THE CONDITION of singer Lata Mangeshkar deteriorated again on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator support and is said to be critical. Dr Pratit Samdhani of Breach Candy Hospital, who is treating her, said that they will have to wait and watch as her condition is critical.
MNS President Raj Thackeray, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle went to the hospital to inquire about her health. Mangeshkar (92) was admitted to Breach Candy in first week of January after she contracted Covid and pneumonia.
