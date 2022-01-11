Last year, RPF saved 47 lives in Mumbai division

THE RAILWAY Protection Force saved the lives of 47 people at railway stations and tracks in Mumbai division as part of its ‘Mission Jeevan Rakshak’ launched in 2021.

An official said that RPF personnel in most cases saved the lives of those passengers who were negligent and risked their lives while boarding or alighting from running trains in the Mumbai suburban/non-suburban network. The personnel not only averted the accidents but also saved people from attempting suicide.

Out of the 47 lives saved, 11 were from Kalyan station, 10 were saved at Dadar, six at Thane, four at LTT, three at Panvel, two each at Kurla & Vadala Road, one each at Turbhe, Titwala, Roha, Kasara, Dombivli, Ghatkopar, Byculla, Diva and CSMT mainline stations. Most of them were saved during boarding or de-boarding long-distance trains.

Recently, on December 26, an RPF constable spotted a passenger from UP losing his footing while trying to board a train at Thane Station. The train’s guard also saw this and immediately stopped the train saving the passenger from imminent death.