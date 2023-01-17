Last monsoon: It took 27 hours for 3-5 inches of water to recede from Antop Hill

It took as much as 27 hours for rainwater that had accumulated in one low-lying area in the island city to recede during last year’s monsoon, an analysis of data from the digital rainwater detection devices or flood gauges installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows.

Civic officials attributed the unusually long time for the rainwater to recede to encroachments caused by uneven slum clusters at these spots. Ahead of monsoon last year, BMC had identified 386 chronic flooding spots across the city. However, it had no mechanism to record the level of accumulated rainwater. In a bid to measure the level of accumulated water in the flooding spots, BMC had installed digital flood gauges at 46 locations in the island city.

BMC has collated figures from five locations to understand the nature of flooding. Data from the gauges show on September 8 and 14 last year, it took over 27 hours for the floodwaters to recede from Antop Hill. The maximum water level recorded at the location was 3 to 5 inches. Similarly, on September 13, it took over 16 hours for water level up to 3 inches to recede. Similarly, data from a sensor installed near Vidyalankar College at Wadala shows the maximum water level recorded at this location was around 10 inches, while it took over six hours for the water to recede completely. In other low-lying areas like Sion, it took nearly two hours on an average for water level of 10 inches to recede completely.

Meanwhile, the Hind Mata junction, a chronic flooding spot in zouth Mumbai, recorded the highest water level of 24 inches last year. However, it took less than four hours for the accumulated water to disperse entirely. Also, at Gandhi market, which is another chronic waterlogging spot in Mumbai, it took less than an hour for the water to recede on most days. The average level of floodwater recorded in this spot was around three inches.

It is pertinent to note that ahead of last year’s monsoon, BMC had created a rainwater holding tank and installed stormwater pumps at Hind Mata and Gandhi Market.

Civic officials said the main factors for rainwater taking hours to recede from Antop Hill, Sion and Wadala areas are the slum clusters and illegal encroachments. “Areas like Wadala, Sion and Antop Hill have been encroached by slum-dwellers. These encroachers clog the drainage system entirely with plastic and solid waste, thus affecting flow of water, which eventually leads to the accumulated floodwater taking longer time to recede from these locations,” said a senior official from the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department.

The Antop Hill and Sion areas were reclaimed during the 19th century for human settlements. With time, the sea level has increased, making these areas low-lying and vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon. “The data clearly shows it took less time for the water to recede from Hindmata and Gandhi Market, even though recording the highest floodwater levels. However, the water level in spots like Antop Hill and Sion was not even half of what it was in Hindmata, yet it took three times more duration for the rainwater to clear,” the official said.

Advertisement

The officials said to mitigate the problem, BMC is setting up a mini pumping station at Antop Hill fire station. “Since the drains are clogged due to encroachment, we are setting up a pumping station to pump out the accumulated water through an elevated pipeline, which would discharge the water at sea. This will be similar to what we have implemented in Hindmata,” the official added. The pumping station will be operational ahead of monsoon this year.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said this year BMC aims to increase the number of rain gauges to 100 more flood-prone areas in the city. “The basic idea behind setting up these gauges is to get real-time data of the water level so that we can frame mitigation policies. Now we have the data, we are finding countermeasures to ensure that a certain area doesn’t stay under water for long during monsoon,” he said.

The rain gauges are around three-feet tall with digital sensors installed inside them. These sensors record the level of water accumulated at a particular spot along with the time taken for the water to recede. These sensors were installed during the start of August and the rainfall levels were recorded till the end of monsoon season in October-end.