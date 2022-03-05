Last meeting of BMC general body approves Dabbewala Bhavan project

The last general body meeting of the 227 BMC corporators on Thursday saw Shiv Sena’s pet project Dabbewala Bhavan in Bandra getting approval. Mayor Kishori Pednekar handed over the land for the social welfare centre to the president of Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association (Dabewale), Ramdas Karwande.

Last year, citing land scarcity, the civic administration had turned down the plan to construct Dabbewala Bhavan to honour Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas. In the run-up to the 2017 BMC election, the Shiv Sena, which now runs the BMC, had in its manifesto promised to set up Dabbewala Bhavan. Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal in his 2021-22 Budget speech in February had made a provision of Rs 1 crore for setting up the Dabbewala Bhavan in central Mumbai.

Chahal’s reply submitted before the civic general body meeting on September 23, last year, had said: “As per Section 36 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, a reservation for Dabbewala Bhavan can be made on municipal land. However, currently, there is no such land available with the BMC estate department, so it is not possible to reserve the land. In future, if we get vacant land, then subsequently reservation will be made for Dabbewala Bhavan.”