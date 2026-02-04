Last call before death: Ajit Pawar’s final words from the plane revealed

Ajit Pawar had spoken to his cousin and party worker Shrijit Pawar shortly before the aircraft went down at Baramati airport on January 28, 2026. (Express Photo)

Even as questions continue over whether the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was an accident or an act of sabotage, a recording of a phone call he made just six minutes before the crash has now emerged.

Ajit Pawar had spoken to his cousin and party worker Shrijit Pawar shortly before the aircraft went down at Baramati airport on January 28, 2026. Shrijit Pawar played the recording at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the call was made in response to a message he had sent Ajit Pawar about local election related issues.

Shrijit Pawar said he had messaged Ajit Pawar suggesting that the Mali community be given representation in district council elections. Ajit Pawar then called him directly from the aircraft to clarify the matter.