Mumbai: Largest community toilet block in India inaugurated in Dharavi

The BMC Wednesday inaugurated a two-storey community toilet under the Suvidha Project in Dharavi. The community block will have 111 toilet seats, making it the biggest community toilet block in India.

The centre will also provide bathing facilities to 50,000 residents of the area, RO drinking water and laundry service, among others. The facility was set up jointly with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HSBC India and NGO United Way of Mumbai.

Through rainwater harvesting and an in-built gray water treatment plant, the centre will save 6.5 million litres of freshwater, said state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.

“Keeping sustainability at its core, the centre will help save 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year,” he tweeted. To provide a safe environment for everyone and accessible toilets for people with disabilities, facilities for feminine hygiene needs and a safe, private, hygienic and odour-free environment, Suvidha centres are planned in slum areas.

The BMC Wednesday also signed an MoU with three organisations. The community facilitation centres will be set up under the CSR initiative.