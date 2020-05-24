Large number of distress calls over unavailability of ambulances: Civic data

Data shows that for guidance on Covid-19, with the help of doctors, the helpline has received 14,253 calls, and on other queries it received 25,539 calls. (File) Data shows that for guidance on Covid-19, with the help of doctors, the helpline has received 14,253 calls, and on other queries it received 25,539 calls. (File)

AN ANALYSIS of the call data on its Covid-19 helpline by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has shown that amid the outbreak, citizens have made a large number of distress calls over non-availability of ambulance services across the city. The helpline receives about 400 calls daily from those in need of ambulances for ferrying either suspected patients or confirmed Covid-19 patients to hospitals from home.

According to the civic data, more than 2,000 calls that the BMC call centre receives daily are in connection with ambulance services, bed availability, doctors’ guidance and other queries such as civic complaints and travel information. The helpline receives an average of about 2,400 calls per day, and has, in 29 days, received 69,404 calls.

The data also shows that the BMC call centre has received a maximum of 32,642 distress calls related to ambulance requirement and bed availability in hospitals, during this time period.

The civic body had, on April 24, launched the helpline 1916 to address queries related to Covid-19. Apart from these queries, the helpline also answered queries related to food supply for the needy, travel-related information in the city and civic complaints.

“The shortage of ambulances has hit people hard as they struggle to get it on time. Many times they have to wait five to six hours as the demand has increased. Also, absence of autorickshaws and taxis has put a lot of load on ambulances to carry patients to hospitals even if they are stable,” an official from the BMC said.

The gap between demand and availability of beds across hospitals in the city is also reflected in the data. The BMC helpline has received 21,309 calls related to inquiries over bed availability in hospitals in these 29 days. For both ambulance requirement and bed availability, disaster management cell employees, who handle the helpline, on a daily average, get 1,125 calls. Since the beginning of the outbreak, many people have alleged that their family members died as they did not get an ambulance on time.

Bandra corporator Asif Zakeria of the Congress said he got a lot of calls on not receiving ambulance services in case of an emergency. Officials said under normal circumstances, the same disaster management cell staff gets about 500 to 600 calls on the helpline, which was functioning before the Covid-19 outbreak and was dedicated to only civic complaints.

Data shows that for guidance on Covid-19, with the help of doctors, the helpline has received 14,253 calls, and on other queries it received 25,539 calls.

After being hit by an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the BMC’s disaster management cell is down to 18 staff members, who are working in three shifts. Earlier, when the helpline number had started, there were 48 staff members along with three to four doctors. However, last week, some of the staff members tested positive for the virus.

“In other calls, people complained about food requirements, travel-related permission; many people ask if they are at any risk of being infected if a positive case is detected in their building. Many complain that vegetable markets are not opening. Some call and ask as to when the lockdown will get over. Also, we get civic complaints like drainage blocks, toilet cleaning, garbage collection,” said another official from the disaster management cell

