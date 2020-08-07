Landslide in Malabar Hill damages 4 water pipelines

The civic body has arranged for 30 water tankers to supply in areas affected due to the landslide. (Representational) The civic body has arranged for 30 water tankers to supply in areas affected due to the landslide. (Representational)

Heavy rain on Wednesday followed by intermittent shower on Thursday caused a minor landslide in Malabar Hill area that damaged water pipelines in south Mumbai. According to the BMC, four water supply pipelines were damaged, causing disruption of supply in areas like Cumballa Hill, Tardeo, Pedder Road, Sofia Lane, Altmount Road and Carmichael Road.

The civic body has arranged for 30 water tankers to supply in areas affected due to the landslide.

The landslide did not cause any casualties, however, the BMC said it will take about a week to restore the traffic on N S Patkar Road. While South-bound traffic could be opened in a day or two, North-bound will take some time as rocks and mud from the hill continue to fall down, said an official.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday visited the site and instructed officials to start one lane for the traffic as soon as possible.

Huge portion of retaining wall along the Ridge Road (B G Kher Road) connecting Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner collapsed on Wednesday late night. Officials said after clearing the debris, more rocks, soil and damaged trees kept coming down on Thursday. Around 40 to 50 trees have were damaged and fallen due to the impact of the landslide. The landslide has also affected access to Tower of Silence, a cremation area for Parsis. “One structure has been damaged due to landslide inside the Tower of Silence,” said a BMC official.

Chahal said that waterlogging in South Mumbai was triggered by heavy rainfall. “In four hours, the south Mumbai received about 300 mm rainfall. This was much higher than rain received on July 26, 2005,” he said. Civic officials said that they have also roped in a consultant to ascertain the damage to the hill.

