Land, cheaper power: How Maharashtra plans to attract foreign universities

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is ... Read More
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Land and concessions on electricity tariffs are among the key incentives Maharashtra will consider under its first Education Hub Policy to attract foreign universities to set up their campuses in the state and expand higher education infrastructure beyond Mumbai and Pune.
At least five foreign universities have already started operations in Mumbai, but the policy will explore developing education hubs in other parts of Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
“Even as a few foreign universities have already set up campuses in Maharashtra, there is no state-level guiding framework or governing model. This policy will address that gap, with an additional benefit of strengthening state public universities by facilitating international collaborations,” an official privy to the developments surrounding the policy said.
According to sources in the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department, the policy draft is ready and being circulated among departments such as Revenue and Law for suggestions and objections. A final proposal will then be prepared and sent to the Cabinet.
“While some foreign universities have already entered Maharashtra through the University Grants Commission (UGC) framework for setting up foreign university campuses in India, the state government is now looking to formulate its own policy to facilitate a larger presence of such institutions in a way that could benefit existing state universities through collaborations and other measures,” the official said.
Decentralising higher education infrastructure, currently concentrated largely in Mumbai and Pune, is expected to be a key focus of the policy, with hubs being explored in other regions.
“The development of infrastructure and connectivity along the Samruddhi Mahamarg could also be considered while identifying opportunities for expanding higher education facilities in these regions,” the official said.
The policy aims to establish a framework to develop Maharashtra into a higher education destination. Other key focus areas include strengthening existing state public universities and facilitating collaborations between domestic and international institutions in areas such as academics and research.
The policy will also include recommendations on how the state’s public universities can improve academic and research standards through collaborations with foreign universities, the official added.