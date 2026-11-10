Land, cheaper power: How Maharashtra plans to attract foreign universities

Land and concessions on electricity tariffs are among the key incentives Maharashtra will consider under its first Education Hub Policy to attract foreign universities to set up their campuses in the state and expand higher education infrastructure beyond Mumbai and Pune.

At least five foreign universities have already started operations in Mumbai, but the policy will explore developing education hubs in other parts of Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“Even as a few foreign universities have already set up campuses in Maharashtra, there is no state-level guiding framework or governing model. This policy will address that gap, with an additional benefit of strengthening state public universities by facilitating international collaborations,” an official privy to the developments surrounding the policy said.