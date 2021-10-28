scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Land acquisition process begins for Western Railways line

The 30.19 km corridor between Borivali and Mumbai Central will cost Rs 402 crore and will be completed by 2023.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 3:03:00 am
Passengers onboard a local train in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Deepak Joshi)

Suburban District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari has initiated the process for acquisition of land between Vile Parle and Borivali, which will provide a boost for completion of the Western Railways’ sixth line between Borivali and Mumbai Central.

Santosh Bhise, Deputy Collector in charge of land acquisition for Mumbai, said, “Land has to be acquired at two suburbs and we have started the process. In Borivali, we have a quite a few structures to be removed.”

A Western Railway spokesperson said, “We have a fifth line, but there is a missing link between Bandra and Mahim. At present, our lines are saturated. When the services get completed, we can start more suburban services and extend the harbour corridor from Goregaon to Borivali.”

The 30.19 km corridor will cost Rs 402 crore and will be completed by 2023.

