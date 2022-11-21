Land acquisition for Bullet train completed except for Godrej & Boyce land: Maharashtra govt to HC

The Maharashtra Government Monday told the Bombay High Court that except for the land owned by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd in Mumbai, the rest of the land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has been completed.

The state government urged the Court to hear at the earliest the company’s plea that challenged the award of compensation of Rs 264 crore by the deputy collector on September 15 for acquiring the company’s land of 39,252 sqm (9.69 acre) for the bullet train project. A division bench of Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Dige said that it will commence regular hearings on the plea from December 5.

Senior advocate Navroz Seervai representing the company told the bench that its plea had also challenged the validity of amendment to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act that exempted the bullet train project from social impact assessment carried out by experts.

The state counsel sought an early hearing and said that it had completed all formalities for acquisition and only the possession of the said land was pending, so the Court should decide the company’s plea at the earliest.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state while seeking an urgent hearing informed the Court, “The entire land which is required for the project is from Bombay to Ahmedabad. The entire acquisition of land has been completed except for this patch (owned by Godrej).” The Court on consent from all the parties fixed December 5 as the date to commence the regular hearing in the plea.

The company had told the high court that the proceedings of acquisition of its land in Mumbai initiated by the Maharashtra government for the bullet train project were “illegal and bad in law”. The company had also refuted allegations levelled against it by the state government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) that it was causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process and delaying the project.

The company said the final award of Rs 264 crore to it was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it for land acquisition.

The plea claimed the land acquisition proceedings had lapsed in 2020 and, therefore, the award passed by the officer concerned was void ab initio.

It sought directions to the state government to stay the proceedings and not take any steps for the implementation of the award.

The state government had last month, in its reply to the plea, said the company has been “continuously delaying the acquisition proceedings on one or the other frivolous pretext, which has not only resulted in unnecessary and inordinate delay but the state exchequer had to spent additional crores of rupees as the cost of project escalated by more than Rs 1,000 crore, which has resulted in loss of crores of public monies.”

The state said it was a “priority project” for the Indian government as it will be the country’s first bullet train covering the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in under three hours compared to the usual seven hours.

After the firm had sought direction to restrain the state from taking possession of the land, the Court last month said if and when such notice is issued, it is open for the petitioner to approach the Court.

The company in its rejoinder affidavit filed through its vice president and HOD (Legal) Gauri Gandhi called the land acquisition proceedings unlawful and the award given to it “ex-facie nullity”, adding that there were “multiple and patent illegalities” in the same.