Land acquisition delay to escalate cost of bullet train project in Maharashtra: Rly minister

ASHWINI VAISHNAW, Union Railway Minister, inspected the ongoing work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Surat on Monday and said that the cost of the project is expected to escalate in Maharashtra due to the delay in the land acquisition and commencement of the work.

The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1.08 lakh crore of which 81 per cent is funded through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Vaishnaw also announced that initially, the bullet train service will commence on the 51-km stretch in Gujarat between Surat and Bilimora by 2026 even if the work in Maharashtra is not complete.

While the Central government has put the onus on the state government behind the delay in starting work, the project seems to have also been delayed by over four years in Gujarat.

The initial deadline for completion of work on the 508-km project was 2022 end. However, the deadline kept extending and now the first phase of the project, a 51-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is likely to be operational only in 2026 and the remaining part of the project in Gujarat is expected by 2028.

The work in Maharashtra, however, depends upon the acquisition of the land. So far, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) a nodal agency of the Indian Railways, which is executing the project has managed to acquire 71 per cent of the total land requirement for the project. The agency has managed to buy land parcels from private owners but has been unable to acquire land owned by the state government or the forest department. This constitutes the remaining part of the land requirement for the project.

Since the work contract cannot be awarded until 90 per cent of the land acquisition is complete, there is a delay in handing over the land in BKC and other parts of Mumbai to start work. Due to the unavailability of the land of BKC, the NHSRCL had recently cancelled the tender for the construction of terminal at BKC after several extensions.

“The work in Maharashtra will start once the land is handed over to us, but more than that it’s the intent of the state government for the project. Now, it’s also a time that the people of Maharashtra should speak and think about it the people of the state want the bullet train project and we are now hoping that the state government will also be convinced soon. We are open to discussing with the state on any issue they wish to discuss and sort it out,” Vaishnaw said.

When asked if the cost of the project on the Gujarat section will also be escalated as there has been a delay, the railway minister said the costing will be reviewed soon to ascertain the escalation.

The project has been opposed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who during his earlier rally in Bandra Kurla Complex had clearly said that the people of Maharashtra do not need the project as the Ahamadabad-Mumbai route is not useful for Maharashtra. He had demanded a bullet service train between Mumbai and Nagpur stretch.

Giving details about the project, Vaishnav said that till now, piers have been constructed in more than a 61-km stretch also, and work is being carried out simultaneously on a 160/170-km stretch. Every month, more than 10-12 km of piers are being constructed, including bridges on rivers, he added.