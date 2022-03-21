Land acquired for scrapped Maha Mumbai SEZ to be returned to farmers soon: Minister Desai

Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai said Monday that the ongoing hearing with the Raigad district collector regarding the return of land acquired from farmers for the Maha Mumbai SEZ will be completed in three months. He was replying to a starred question in the Legislative Assembly on the issue.

Farmers have been demanding that the government return their land acquired for the Maha Mumbai Special Economic Zone Company, a project which was later scrapped. The government had acquired 1,504 hectares for the purpose in Uran, Pen and Panvel talukas of Raigad district.

Raising the issue in the Assembly earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar asked, “Why is the government delaying the process of returning the land to farmers?” In response, the minister said a hearing in this regard was underway with the district collector and necessary measures will be taken to conclude the matter as soon as possible.

“When will this procedure be completed? Or will this go on indefinitely,” Shelar sought to know, to which the minister responded that the hearing will be completed in three months.

MLA Mahesh Baldi, who also participated in the discussion, demanded that a meeting of local people’s representatives be convened in this regard.