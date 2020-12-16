Lalbaug cylinder blast toll rises to 7

Among those injured are five families whose rooms were closest to the blast site. (File)

The death toll in the Lalbaug cylinder blast increased to seven with 60-year-old Suryakant, who had sustained critical injuries on December 6, succumbing on Tuesday. He had been admitted to Masina hospital.

One woman had died and 15 suffered burn injuries due to a cooking gas cylinder explosion and subsequent fire at Sarabhai building in Lalbaug on December 6. Since then, six more people have died. Five more patients are in critical condition. Three others have been discharged after recovery.

The blast occurred in a room occupied by Rane Caterers, where its owner Mangesh Rane was staying. Residents said wedding preparations were underway at the Rane household in an adjacent building and several cooking gas cylinders were kept in the room to prepare food for the guests.

Ten families lived on the second floor where the fire began. Among those injured are five families whose rooms were closest to the blast site.

