Lalbaug cylinder blast: 57-year-old man succumbs to injuries, toll 6

The blast occurred in a room occupied by Rane Caterers. (File)

The death toll in the Lalbaug cylinder blast increased to six with 57-year-old Vinayak Shinde, who had sustained serious burns on December 6, succumbing to his injuries on Saturday. He had been admitted to KEM hospital.

A blast in the cooking gas cylinder and subsequent fire at Sarabhai building in Lalbaug on December 6 had killed one woman while 15 others suffered serious burn injuries. Since then, five more people have died. The blast occurred in a room occupied by Rane Caterers, where its owner Mangesh Rane was staying. Residents said wedding preparations were underway at the Rane household in an adjacent building, and several cooking gas cylinders were kept in the room to prepare food for the guests.

“Seven more people injured in the incident are being treated at KEM and Masina Hospital and their condition is critical. Three others have been discharged,” said an official from the disaster management department.

