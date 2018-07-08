Lalbaug: Congestion on flyover as tempo turns turtle

The overturned vehicle on Lalbaug flyover on Saturday. (Express Photo) The overturned vehicle on Lalbaug flyover on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Central Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic congestion after a tempo overturned on the Lalbaug flyover on Saturday. Police said that the flyover was closed for vehicular movement till the traffic authorities could clear the south-bound carriageway. Senior police inspector P Nighot from Nagpada traffic division said, “We got a call around 1 pm about the congestion. We were informed that a tempo had toppled on the flyover due to which there was heavy congestion.” Motorists following the tempo were stuck for nearly an hour and traffic authorities closed the south-bound carriageway.

“We cleared the road in 30-45 minutes following which vehicular movement was resumed. We believe that the driver might have been driving negligently due to which he lost control and his tempo overturned,” added Nighot.

Nobody was hurt in the mishap, confirmed the police officials. Meanwhile, a pipeline burst near Charni Road station further caused traffic problems.

Senior police inspector Kishor Kharat from Kalbadevi Division said, “We were informed about a water pipeline burst at NK road in Kalbadevi, following which the BMC officials were called to the spot. They are currently repairing the pipeline due to which the road has been dug up.”

The police said that the vehicular movement was affected as motorists had to use a single lane on the arterial Maharishi Karve Road. “The road was narrowed from two lanes to one, so that caused a congestion,” added Kharat.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App