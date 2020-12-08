Lalbaug chawl blast: Another dies of injuries, toll two

KEM hospital doctors said that three patients, who had sustained minor burns, are slated for discharge but five others remain in intensive care unit and are “very critical”.

A day after a LPG cylinder blast at Lalbaug chawl led to the death of one woman and injuries to 15 residents, another person succumbed at KEM hospital early Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Karim (50), who worked with Rane Caterers. The blast occurred at a room occupied by Rane Caterers at the Sarabhai building in the chawl early Sunday.

KEM

hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said Karim had sustained 50 per cent burns and also suffered a critical head injury. He was one of the closest to the blast site.

Sushila Bangera (62), who lived alone in a second floor room, had died on Sunday after suffering over 80 per cent burns.

On Sunday morning, four rooms and a common corridor on the second floor of Sarabhai building were gutted in a LPG cylinder blast and subsequent fire.

The blast occurred at the room occupied by Rane Caterers, where its owner Mangesh Rane was staying. Residents said wedding preparations were underway at the Rane household in an adjacent building, and several cooking gas cylinders were kept in the room to prepare food for the guests.

Karim, Mangesh and his relative Yash Rane (19) were present in the room when the blast occurred around 7.30 am. “Smell was emanating from the room… we had alerted Mangesh but nobody paid heed,” said Kiran Khatu, a building resident.

The explosion injured members of at least five families. At least nine locals remain critical with over 70 per cent burns. Of them, five are admitted at KEM hospital and four in Masina hospital.

Masina hospital officials said they will have to observe the four injured, all members of Suryakant Ambike’s family, for five to seven days to check for infection before commenting on their condition.

Suryakant Ambike, his son Bipin, daughter Vaishali and her 13-year-old daughter Trisha, were in a room close to Rane’s at the time of the explosion. Vaishali and Trisha were visiting the family for a few days.

KEM hospital doctors said that three patients, who had sustained minor burns, are slated for discharge but five others remain in intensive care unit and are “very critical”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd