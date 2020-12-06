Lakhs go online to pay tribute to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana

Some also assembled outside Shivaji Park and at Rajgruha, the home of Ambedkar in Hindu Colony, Dadar.

LAKHS OF people unable to travel to Mumbai to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary due to the Covid-19 pandemic marked their presence virtually on the live broadcast from Chaityabhoomi on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had urged followers to avoid assembling at Dadar while adding that no arrangements would be made to provide civic amenities at Shivaji Park. Lakhs of people gather from across the country each year to pay homage to Ambedkar on the day of Mahaparinirvana with over 500 stalls set up selling books, posters and other memorabilia. The BMC arranges night stalls, temporary toilets, CCTV cameras for the day, which was not done this year.

The state had allowed only government dignitaries to visit Chaityabhoomi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid their tribute to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi. While followers took to attending the events beamed on social media and Doordarshan, some also assembled outside Shivaji Park and at Rajgruha, the home of Ambedkar in Hindu Colony, Dadar.

Many followers also chose to send postcards addressed to Chaityabhoomi.

