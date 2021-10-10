Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Complete bandh on October 11 in Maharashtra, say MVA allies

IN A show of unity of ruling parties, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Saturday said that the bandh on October 11 is to show that Maharashtra is with the farmers of the country and there will be a complete bandh, which will be successful in the state.

The call for bandh seems to be an attempt to corner the BJP and union government over the killing of eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Senior MVA leaders such as Shiv Sena’s Sanjay, NCP’s Nawab Malik and Congress’s Sachin Sawant jointly addressed the media on Saturday and said that all three parties will actively participate in the bandh on Monday.

“Shiv Sena will participate in the bandh with its full strength. All three parties will actively participate in the bandh. What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was a murder of the country’s Constitution, a violation of the law and a conspiracy to kill the farmers of the country. The MVA has announced the bandh to awaken the people of the state to tell the farmers that we are with them,” said Raut from the party office in South Mumbai.

He further said that Sena might not need to put its weight behind the bandh as people will support the bandh on their own. Malik and Sawant also echoed similar views.

Terming the incident, “massacre”, Malik said BJP has become a party that kills farmers. “The workers of the three parties across the state would meet people and shopkeepers on Sunday to seek their support for the bandh. The bandh will start from Sunday midnight. We appeal to all the workers that the essential services, such as hospitals, ambulances, medical stories, milk supply, should not be disturbed during the bandh,” he added.

Sawant said that the incident was a blot on humanity and a stain on democracy. “It is a blot on humanity. The peacefully protesting farmers were crushed to death. The accused are being shielded and this is nothing but a stain on the country’s democracy,” said Sawant.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet presided over by CM Uddhav Thackeray, passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. The ministers condoled the death of farmers and stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect.

After the cabinet meeting, Jayant Patil, Irrigation Minister and state NCP president had said, “The MVA has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and appeal to people to participate in the bandh.”