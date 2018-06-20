Amit Lakhanpal’s accountant arrested. (Express) Amit Lakhanpal’s accountant arrested. (Express)

Police on Monday arrested Sachin Shellar, the accountant of Amit Lakhanpal, in connection with the crypto currency case. According to Thane police, people who invested in Money Trade Coin (MTC), a cryptocurrency launched by Lakhanpal, lost nearly Rs 500 crore. Shellar is the second person to be arrested in the case after Tags Kazi, the technical help. Lakhanpal is currently holed up in Dubai.

Thane Crime Branch (unit 1) Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre said, “We arrested Shellar on Monday in connection with the case. He was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody till June 25.” Thakre said that Shellar, who was Lakhanpal’s accountant was in Dubai and was arrested when he came to Mumbai. An officer said that Shellar was also a partner of Lakhanpal in other ventures started by the latter.

Talking to The Indian Express, Lakhanpal said, “I sent Shellar over there with details of our accounts to prove that we were not doing anything illegal. The records sent with him should be enough evidence to prove that we were not carrying out any fraud.”

On June 4, a team from the Thane police had conducted raids at the first floor of the Orion business park at Ghodbunder road in Thane from where Lakhanpal operated. Following the raids, an FIR was registered against Lakhanpal and three others. The police arrested Taha Kazi, the technical help, and named Lakhanpal, Shellar and a few others as wanted accused.

