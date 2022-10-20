Lakes supplying water to Mumbai 97.54 pc full

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are 97.54 per cent full with 14,11,7271 million litres (ML) of water stock as of October 19. Their total capacity is 14,47,363 ML.

With monsoon nearing its end, this indicates the city has enough water stock to last the coming year without the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having to implement water cuts.

The civic body supplies 3,850 ML of water daily against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 ML. The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar. They are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi. In the past 24 hours the seven lakes have received a total of 252 mm of rainfall.