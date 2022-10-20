scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Lakes supplying water to Mumbai 97.54 pc full

With monsoon nearing its end, this indicates the city has enough water stock to last the coming year without the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having to implement water cuts.

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai, include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. (Express achieve)

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are 97.54 per cent full with 14,11,7271 million litres (ML) of water stock as of October 19. Their total capacity is 14,47,363 ML.

With monsoon nearing its end, this indicates the city has enough water stock to last the coming year without the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having to implement water cuts.

More from Mumbai

The civic body supplies 3,850 ML of water daily against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 ML. The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar. They are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi. In the past 24 hours the seven lakes have received a total of 252 mm of rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 03:09:02 am
Next Story

3 arrested over teacher’s death in lift mishap at Malad school

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement