Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says 1.70 crore women will continue to benefit

CM said, adding that as many as 14,000 men, who misused the scheme to receive funds, have been disqualified. (File Photo)

Almost 1.70 crore eligible women in Maharashtra will continue to get financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s remarks come after the April 30 deadline for e-KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, and a verification saw nearly 80 lakh beneficiaries being weeded out of the scheme, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said, “When the scheme was launched in 2024, the government had laid down specific parameters. The administration had made it clear that women who were eligible under the scheme should give self-certification, and once the process was done, they should furnish the required documents. Those who could furnish valid supporting documents to establish their credentials have been retained under the scheme.”