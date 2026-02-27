Ladki Bahin Scheme may strain departments but will continue, says Ganesh Naik

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday told the Legislative Council that while the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana may be creating conditions that result in injustice to other government departments, the scheme will not be discontinued.
Naik made the remarks while replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Satej Patil regarding the lack of road connectivity to Dhangar wadis and tribal hamlets in forest areas of Kolhapur district, including Shahuwadi, Radhanagari and Gaganbawda.
During Question Hour, Naik said the state had undertaken several major initiatives over the past year, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.
“The government has accepted the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Even if it creates conditions that lead to injustice in other departments, the scheme will continue,” he said.
The scheme is widely seen as a key factor behind the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have repeatedly stated that it will not be rolled back.
Naik also outlined plans to mobilise funds for the Forest Department. He said teak plantations developed by the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra are valued at approximately Rs 12,000 crore.
“I have asked officials to explore raising a loan of ₹6,000 crore against this asset from a bank. The interest can be serviced from timber generated through thinning operations,” he said.
According to the minister, the funds could be used for infrastructure projects, revising salary structures of forest staff by moving from lump sum wages to basic pay and dearness allowance, upgrading Range Forest Officer and Divisional Forest Officer offices, constructing rest houses, promoting tourism and building roads in forest areas.
The proposal will be placed before the state Cabinet for approval. Naik added that the funds could also support relocation of forest settlements and help reduce human wildlife conflict by keeping habitation away from tiger reserves.
