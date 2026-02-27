Ladki Bahin Scheme may strain departments but will continue, says Ganesh Naik

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday told the Legislative Council that while the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana may be creating conditions that result in injustice to other government departments, the scheme will not be discontinued.

Naik made the remarks while replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Satej Patil regarding the lack of road connectivity to Dhangar wadis and tribal hamlets in forest areas of Kolhapur district, including Shahuwadi, Radhanagari and Gaganbawda.

During Question Hour, Naik said the state had undertaken several major initiatives over the past year, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.