Ladki Bahin scheme lesson: Maharashtra govt tightens screening before farm loan-waiver rollout

Determined to avoid a repeat of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana controversy, the Maharashtra government will release the first list of beneficiaries under its flagship Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme on Wednesday which includes an additional round of eligibility checks, including verification with Income Tax records.

Officials said the names of around 25 lakh probable beneficiaries have been shared with the I-T Department to identify and exclude farmers who are income tax payers, one of the categories ineligible for the scheme. “The list of probable beneficiaries was shared with the Income Tax department. Farmers who are income tax payers will be excluded before the final list is published,” a senior Cooperation Department official said.