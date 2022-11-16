Lack of Internet at Mumbai University exam section delayed results: Students

Several administrative and results-related work at the examination section of Mumbai University on Kalina campus have been stalled due to lack of internet, allege students’ organisations.

Ahead of exams, several students who have been waiting for their revaluation results find themselves in a limbo as they will have to apply for re-exam, without knowing their re-evaluation result.

The issue came to light after aggrieved students along with their parents approached student-organisations seeking help.

“Many engineering students approached me as their examination will start on November 23. However, they do not have their re-evaluation result which is important to decide whether to register for re-exam or not,” said Amol Matele from NCP’s students’ organisation. Another political youth wing, Yuva Sena, too has written a letter to the university authorities demanding an inquiry into the administrative lapse.

There is no official statement by the Mumbai University’s examination section. An official said, “Temporary arrangements are made with internet dongles as the issue is being resolved.”