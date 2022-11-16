scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Lack of Internet at Mumbai University exam section delayed results: Students

Ahead of exams, several students who have been waiting for their revaluation results find themselves in a limbo as they will have to apply for re-exam, without knowing their re-evaluation result.

The issue came to light after aggrieved students along with their parents approached student-organisations seeking help. (File Photo)

Several administrative and results-related work at the examination section of Mumbai University on Kalina campus have been stalled due to lack of internet, allege students’ organisations.

Ahead of exams, several students who have been waiting for their revaluation results find themselves in a limbo as they will have to apply for re-exam, without knowing their re-evaluation result.

The issue came to light after aggrieved students along with their parents approached student-organisations seeking help.

“Many engineering students approached me as their examination will start on November 23. However, they do not have their re-evaluation result which is important to decide whether to register for re-exam or not,” said Amol Matele from NCP’s students’ organisation. Another political youth wing, Yuva Sena, too has written a letter to the university authorities demanding an inquiry into the administrative lapse.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
More from Mumbai

There is no official statement by the Mumbai University’s examination section. An official said, “Temporary arrangements are made with internet dongles as the issue is being resolved.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:26:37 am
Next Story

Maharashtra releases Rs 8 crore more for wildlife treatment centre

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement