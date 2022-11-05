Labourers fighting over fetching water fall from second floor of building, one dead

Two labourers staying in a building in Bhiwandi engaged in a fight over who would fetch water from the ground floor and fell from the second floor of the building leading to the death of one of them Wednesday night. The other labourer, who suffered minor injuries, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident took place in a three-storeyed building in Katai village, Bhiwandi, reserved for labourers by their contractor.

The complainant, Hadish Ansari, 29, a labourer, lived in a room on the third floor with his younger brother Sadique Ansari. The brothers are natives of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and worked in a powerloom as garment designers.

The accused, identified as Tushar Singh, also a labourer, lived in the adjacent room. The trio had an agreement of fetching water from the ground floor alternately.

Wednesday night around 10.30 pm, Hadish heard a scuffle. He later told the police, “I saw Sadiq and Tushar fighting in the passage on the second floor. Tushar was abusing my brother and saying ‘tu aaj peene ka paani kyu nahi laya? (Why did you not fetch the drinking water today?)’ Tushar was also mandhandling him.”

Hadish added, “Before I could rush to stop the fight, the two lost their balance and fell off the second floor. Sadiq was bleeding from his nose and mouth. Tushar was bleeding from his right leg.”

With help of others, the two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sadiq was declared dead before admission around 12.30 am Thursday, the police said.

An FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, assault and abuse has been registered against Singh at the Nizampura police station in Thane city.