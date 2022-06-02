Labourer hired by BMC killed while cleaning nullah, contractor among 4 booked

A 43-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh was killed while cleaning a nullah after he was hit by a crane’s hook and an iron bucket. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had outsourced the work of cleaning the nullah to a company and the Khar Police have booked four employees of the company on the charge of causing death due to negligence.

The incident took place in Khar West in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased Vinod Dhabu, 43, a resident of Umapur in Mau district, was cleaning the nullah when suddenly the crane’s hook hit him on his head. He was also hit by an iron bucket.

Dhabu was rushed to Sion Hospital but declared dead before admission.

Around 3 am, police received a phone call from Sion Hospital, informing them about the incident. A police team from Khar police station then visited the site on SV Road, in front of the Western Railway colony, where the nullah was being cleaned, and found that the company which was hired to carry out the work had not provided safety equipment to the labourers cleaning the nullah.

Based on a complaint from a police constable, the contractor, site supervisor, site officer and crane operator have been named as accused in the case registered under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.