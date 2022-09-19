scorecardresearch
Labourer held for ‘raping 10-year-old daughter’

The accused is said to have targeted the girl when his mother left home to buy groceries or for some other work.

The Kandivali police Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter several times over a period of two years in a slum in Kandivali (west).

Based on a complaint by her mother, an FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for a medical test.

The police said the sexual assaults began in February 2020 and went on till September 15 this year. The accused, a labourer, lives in the slum with his wife, the victim girl and a minor son. Over the past two years, the accused sexually assaulted his biological daughter four to five times.

The accused is said to have targeted the girl when his mother left home to buy groceries or for some other work. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections of IPC pertaining to rape, sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

