46-year-old labourer falls to death at underconstruction building, contractor booked

July 24, 2022 10:18:09 pm
A 46-year-old labourer fell to his death from the 10th floor of an underconstruction building in Malad on Sunday. The deceased, Manish Baliya, fell soon after finishing his work. The Kurar police have registered an FIR against the contractor, Bharat Chotaliya, for allegedly not providing safety measures.
An officer said when Baliya was leaving for home, he fell from a spot kept open for a window. There was no safety equipment provided and the lobby was slippery due to which he fell down. Baliya had gotten married a few months ago, police said.
Several cases have been registered across the city in which labourers at underconstruction sites have lost their life due to lack of safety gear or proper working conditions.
