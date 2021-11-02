scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Labourer dies at bridge construction site

Uran police registered an accidental death report. "We are checking exactly how it collapsed and whether the workers were provided proper safety gear," said an officer.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 2, 2021 11:12:42 pm
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Muzammil Fazrul Rehman Alam, 20, a native of Bihar.

One labourer died and eight others were injured after a pier cap of a pillar of an under-construction bridge collapsed on the Uran-Belapur highway near Jasai in Raigad district.

According to the police, the mishap took place around 4.15 pm on Tuesday while a team of workers was putting concrete in the pillar’s T-shaped pier cap structure when the steel structure along with the labourers came crashing down.

While Alam died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Work on the bridge was being done by NHAI and the contract was awarded to J Kumar.

