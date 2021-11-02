Labourer dies at bridge construction site

November 2, 2021 11:12:42 pm
One labourer died and eight others were injured after a pier cap of a pillar of an under-construction bridge collapsed on the Uran-Belapur highway near Jasai in Raigad district.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Muzammil Fazrul Rehman Alam, 20, a native of Bihar.
According to the police, the mishap took place around 4.15 pm on Tuesday while a team of workers was putting concrete in the pillar’s T-shaped pier cap structure when the steel structure along with the labourers came crashing down.
While Alam died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Work on the bridge was being done by NHAI and the contract was awarded to J Kumar.
Uran police registered an accidental death report. “We are checking exactly how it collapsed and whether the workers were provided proper safety gear,” said an officer.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-