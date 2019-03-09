Labour welfare schemes: Government appoints board members, sets up panels

FOR THE effective implementation of the labour welfare schemes, state Labour Minister Sambhaji Nilangekar Patil on Friday announced that the government has appointed members to its co-operative bank industry wage board and set up three committees to study related issues and submit recommendations.

The co-operative bank industry wage board will be headed by Anil Dhumne — general secretary of RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh — and have seven members each from the labour department and representatives of the company managements along with an independent member.

The board, constituted as per provisions of Maharashtra Industrial Relation Act-1946, has been non-functional since 2012, said an official.

Besides, the labour department has also set up a tripartite committee to study the problems faced by workers in film and television sectors.

The committee comprises 22 members, including officials, labour representatives and company management representatives. The committee has been tasked to discuss issues with labour organisations and company managements and to submit a report in six months, the official said.

Further, a coordination committee has been set up to resolve issues between engineers from the information technology sector and the company managements. A committee has also been formed to study welfare schemes that newspapers vendors can avail and submit a report with recommendations to the government within six months.

“The wage board for the cooperative bank industry will resolve issues of bank employees pertaining to wages. The three other committees will help in understanding the issues of the respective sectors so that the government can formulate policies and can extend welfare schemes to them,” said Patil.