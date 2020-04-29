Labour organisations to observe 12-hour fast tomorrow

TO DRAW the attention of state and central governments to the plight of stranded migrant labourers stuck for over a month now, various organisations working with the underprivileged will observe a day’s fast on May 1, observed as International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, to press for the demand to send workers back to their home states.
Calling it a fast of “gratitude, empathy and constitutional responsibility”, organisations and campaigns, including Anna Adhikaar Abhiyaan or Right to Food, Angmehanati Kashtakari Sangharsh Samiti (Pune) and others, said the fast from 6 am to 6 pm will be undertaken by representatives of at least 15 districts in Maharashtra as well as in other states.
“This action should be seen in a positive light and is not to be construed as an anti-government one,” said Chandan Kumar of Angmehanati Kashtakari Sangharsh Samiti. “It is a conscious step by citizens to make the government aware of their constitutional responsibility. It is also a way of expressing solidarity and accountability to the working class…”
Some of their demands include groceries for labourers regardless of whether they have ration cards; urgent repatriation of workers to home states; system at taluka and district-level for workers to get dues and wages; insurance coverage for workers and minimum wages for construction workers and MGNREGA workers despite lost employment, through Direct Beneficiary Transfer
