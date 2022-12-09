scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Labour contractor shot dead in Bhiwandi, police book business rival

Labour contractor Ganesh Kokate was driving to his Bhiwandi residence when he was shot. The Thane police have registered an FIR against his business rival Ganesh Indulkar.

A day after a labour contractor Ganesh Kokate was shot dead in Bhiwandi, the Thane police have registered an FIR against his business rival Ganesh Indulkar. According to the police, both Kokate and Indulkar have prior criminal records.

Indulkar has been on the run since September when he had allegedly tried to kill Kokate. As per police, this was the third attack on Kokate.

Late on Wednesday, Kokate was driving to his Bhiwandi residence when two bike-borne men fired rounds at him. Kokate was rushed to the Jupiter Hospital in Thane where he was declared dead. The police later registered an FIR against Indulkar and the shooters who are yet to be identified.

As per the statement given to the police by Kokate’s family, there was bad blood between the latter and Indulkar after Kokate acquired a labour contract for a project that Indulkar too was eyeing.

More from Mumbai

An officer from Thane police said that they have formed several teams to arrest the accused.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:28:26 pm
