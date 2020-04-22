Labour attendance for works up by over 60,000 in 10 days: MGNREGS Commissioner

“These are mostly individual beneficiary works since coronavirus preventive stipulations don’t allow large gathering,” Nayak said. (Express) “These are mostly individual beneficiary works since coronavirus preventive stipulations don’t allow large gathering,” Nayak said. (Express)

FROM ABOUT 40,000 on April, the attendance for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has gone up to over one lakh in the state, said MGNREGS Commissioner Ranga Nayak.

“We have started aggressive campaigning to provide MGNREGS works to the needy and affected. This has seen the labour attendance going up from about 40,000 on April 12 to over one lakh to date,” Nayak told The Indian Express.

“These are mostly individual beneficiary works since coronavirus preventive stipulations don’t allow large gatherings. But about 20 per cent attendance could be attributed to community works also,” he added.

Nayak further said, “We have finalised about 35,000 individual works under 216 categories such as digging wells at farms, cattle shed, horticulture work and even construction of homes under Pradhanmantri Gramin Awas Yojana for this. I have asked the staff concerned in every district to personally approach beneficiaries instead of the other way round to proactively speed up the works.”

To facilitate this process, orders have been issued to publish a list of beneficiaries at various offices, like collector, zilla parishad CEO, sub-divisional officer, tehsildar and gram panchayat.

“This is to ensure that the beneficiary gets to know about it,” Nayak said.

He also said the exercise to regenerate rejected online wage transactions had also been undertaken. Asked if there were any plans to include kharif crop activities in MGNREGS list of works as demanded by activists, Nayak said, “That is the prerogative of the rural development ministry. I can’t say anything.”

Activist Vijay Jawandhia has appealed to the Centre to include farm activities under MGNREGS works to provide a livelihood to farmers and labourers affected by the economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

