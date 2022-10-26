Labelling husband ‘womaniser, alcoholic’ without evidence amounts to cruelty: Bombay HC

THE BOMBAY High Court recently held that the conduct of a petitioner woman raising allegations against her husband in court, by calling him an “alcoholic and womaniser” without substantiating the allegations, resulted in “shredding his reputation in the society” and it amounted to “cruelty” under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, entitling him to divorce.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh on October 12 dismissed an appeal by a 50-year-old woman who challenged the November 2005 decree of the Pune Family Court which dissolved her marriage with a retired Army officer, who passed away during the pendency of her appeal in the High Court. His legal heir was brought on record to proceed with the appeal.

Justice Deshmukh for the bench observed, “We find that the petitioner has repeatedly made allegations assassinating the character of the respondent (husband), in both the rounds of litigation. The conduct of the petitioner in continuing to make unwarranted, false, and baseless allegations pertaining to the respondent’s character labelling him as an alcoholic and womaniser has resulted in shredding his reputation in the society.”

The court went on to hold, “…considering the standing of the respondent in the society, the stand of the respondent that he could not put up with such conduct of the petitioner defaming him in the society where he was carrying out social work and that he cannot continue with the matrimonial relationship in the face of such allegations cannot be said to be unjustified. Considering the above, we find that the conduct of the petitioner constitutes ‘cruelty’ within the meaning of Section 13 (1) (i-a) of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.”

Advocate Vikas B Shivarkar for appellant wife argued that the family court erred in granting decree of divorce on the ground that allegations made in reply to husband’s counter claim constitute an act of cruelty. He added that in previous litigations between the parties of 2002, the same allegations were levelled by the petitioner against her husband and it was not held to constitute an act of cruelty.

However, advocates Onkar Kulkarni and Yadunath Chaudhari for respondent husband supported the family court verdict and argued the allegations made by the appellant wife amounted to cruelty, as she failed to substantiate the same, therefore her appeal be dismissed.

The court noted that the “wife alleged that her husband used to visit her sister on one pretext or other, yet the evidence of her sister does not give any such details, therefore the evidence on record produced by petitioner failed to prove allegations made by her”.

The bench also noted that allegations were not held to be cruel in earlier litigation as her husband had not contended that he suffered mental torture due to the same, however, in present case, he specifically submitted that “false and baseless” allegations defamed him in society causing him mental agony, and same is proved by him.