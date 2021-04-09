Lab technician who forged Covid reports arrested

The accused was booked under sections of IPC for cheating forgery and violating pandemic laws.

The Charkop police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old private lab technician who allegedly issued forged false negative Covid-19 test reports to more than 37 people in a month.

Police said the accused never sent the samples to the lab for testing, but pocketed the money he received from people for the tests. He then edited PDF files of old negative Covid-19 test reports and issued them to those who came for tests.

The complainant, Charu Chauhan, 31, on April 6 approached the police and alleged that something was amiss in her Covid-19 test report issued by Umar. The police investigation revealed that Umar had issued her a forged false negative report.

Manohar Shinde, senior inspector of Charkop police station, said, “He used to collect test samples of Covid-19 patients by going to their homes. For symptomatic cases he used to send the samples to the lab, but for asymptomatic cases he used to collect Rs 1,000 but never sent the samples to the lab. He pocketed the money after each such asymptomatic case in the past month. We have found 37 false reports.”

When asked about whether the lab was involved, too, he said, ” I do not have the name of the lab, but we will investigate their role as well and appropriate action will be taken.”

“We have booked the accused under sections of IPC for cheating forgery and violating pandemic laws. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Friday,” said Vishal Thakur, DCP, Zone XI.