Kurla property | Owner executed power of attorney: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik submitted before the special court that a power of attorney, in connection with the disputed property in Kurla, which was claimed to have been forged was executed and authenticated in 1999 by the owner of the said property.

The special court is hearing the bail application of Malik who was arrested by the ED in February in connection with a money-laundering case.

During its probe, the ED had recorded the statement of Munira Plumber, the owner of the Goawala compound in Kurla, wherein she said there were encroachments and she had first executed a power of attorney in the name of Salim Patel to clear them. She added that Patel had forged another power of attorney claiming that he was given the rights to also sell the property and the property was then sold to Malik. Malik has maintained that he bought the proper legally.