Kurla park plot: Mayor delayed clearing of proposal, says Opposition

AFTER THE Shiv Sena backtracked from its decision of acquiring a plot in Kurla to be developed as a park, the Opposition on Friday levelled fresh charges against the party.

Opposition leader in the BMC, Congress’ Ravi Raja, alleged that while Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta was in favour of acquiring a plot at Kajupada in Kurla that has been reserved for a park in the 1991 Development Plan (DP), Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had delayed the process. “The commissioner was keen on the acquiring the land but Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar delayed the process of clearing the proposal. Sena wanted to delete the reservation from the land and for this, its party corporator proposed a suggestion. For incorporating the suggestions, for one-and-a-half months, the mayor deliberately delayed bringing the proposal to the House,” said Raja.

On Thursday, Sena leader and Improvements Committee chairman Dilip Lande, whose house stands on the plot and is now facing allegation of allowing the plot to slip into a private developer’s hands, had claimed that in 2017, Ravi Raja and SP group leader Rais Shaikh had also signed on a proposal to change the reservation on this plot, among other plots.

Demanding the mayor’s resignation on moral grounds, Raja said: “The Sena is pretending to be clean. They have shown false documents to the media about my signature being on the paper that proposed that the reservation be cancelled.”

On Thursday, changing its stand, the mayor had passed the proposal of acquiring the plot without any discussion.