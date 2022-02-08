Over Rs 1 lakh siphoned off from magistrate’s account, case registered

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified accused, who allegedly cloned the debit card of an Additional Metropolitan Magistrate and siphoned off Rs 1.19 lakh from his account over a year.

The complainant has been identified as Jaydev Yashwant Ghule, who works in 11 number court at Kurla.

In his statement to police, the magistrate said that on February 3, he had sent one of his staff to make entries on his passbook of the salary account. He came to know that someone had withdrawn Rs 1,19,350 in 17 different transactions.

“The transactions took place between January 4, 2021, to February 2, 2022, and the accused had cloned the complainant’s debit card with the help of which money was withdrawn from his account,” said an officer.

On Friday, he reported the matter at Kurla police station after which a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.