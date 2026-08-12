Mumbai rain triggers landslide in Kurla; 2 dead, several feared trapped under debris

Two people died while two others were injured after a landslide hit a residential area in Kurla on Tuesday morning. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell, the incident was reported at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Kurla West, around 3:48 AM. Several others are still feared trapped and a rescue operation is underway.

The incident comes in the wake of the incessant heavy rainfall that has now returned to Mumbai at the fag end of the monsoon this year.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Three to four people are suspected to be trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uLeHolcD70 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Civic officials said the incident took place after a large section of a hill adjoining a slum collapsed.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched by civic authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. According to the local authorities 4-6 people are feared trapped underneath the debris.

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“The landslide occurred in the early hours. The portion of the hillock had collapsed on 6-7 shanties that were lined up together and at present, several people are feared to be trapped under the rubble,” a civic official told The Indian Express.

“The people were sleeping at the time; so, many of them couldn’t escape,” the official added.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil Ansari (28) and Mohamed Samir (14). The bodies were sent to Rajawadi hospital.

Officials said the injured are stable and recovering.