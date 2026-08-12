Mumbai rain triggers landslide in Kurla; 2 dead, several feared trapped under debris

The people in the shanties were sleeping when the Kurla landslide occurred. So many of them couldn't escape.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 09:40 AM IST
Mumbai landslideThe injured being rushed to a hospital (left); police at the site of the landslide (ANI screengrab).
Make us preferred source on Google

Two people died while two others were injured after a landslide hit a residential area in Kurla on Tuesday morning. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell, the incident was reported at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Kurla West, around 3:48 AM. Several others are still feared trapped and a rescue operation is underway.

The incident comes in the wake of the incessant heavy rainfall that has now returned to Mumbai at the fag end of the monsoon this year.

Civic officials said the incident took place after a large section of a hill adjoining a slum collapsed.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched by civic authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. According to the local authorities 4-6 people are feared trapped underneath the debris.

ALSO READ | IMD corrects ‘entry error’, Delhi still 29.6 mm short of normal August rain

“The landslide occurred in the early hours. The portion of the hillock had collapsed on 6-7 shanties that were lined up together and at present, several people are feared to be trapped under the rubble,” a civic official told The Indian Express.

“The people were sleeping at the time; so, many of them couldn’t escape,” the official added.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil Ansari (28) and Mohamed Samir (14). The bodies were sent to Rajawadi hospital.

Officials said the injured are stable and recovering.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments