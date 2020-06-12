Kurla complex declared containment zone after two deaths, 31 cases reported

The civic body has sealed the main entrance to the HDIL Premier Compound. (Express Photo) The civic body has sealed the main entrance to the HDIL Premier Compound. (Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday notified HDIL Premier Compound, one of the biggest housing complexes, into a containment zone after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported from the area.

Certain buildings on sprawling complex, located at Kamani locality of Kurla, had earlier been sealed after a few positive cases were reported. After two deaths were reported and the number of positive cases rose to 31, BMC decided to declare the housing complex a containment zone for the next 15 days, till June 23.

“Since cases were rising exponentially and people were not taking it seriously, we decided to restrict the movement of people. A further decision on de-containing the area will be taken after June 23,” a BMC official said, adding the civic body has sealed the main entrance to the complex in front of Kohinoor Hospital.

The civic body has also started screening residents for coronavirus-like symptoms and oxygen levels. “Residents were being screened for symptoms. Senior citizens will also be checked for their oxygen levels so that they can be treated. If any resident shows any symptoms then they will be tested for Covid-19,” Manish Valunje, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, L ward (Kurla), said.

The complex is built on land that housed a factory where premier cars were manufactured. Subsequently, the land was used to set up tenements for 17,000 slum dwellers, who were to be rehabilitated after the Mumbai airport expansion. The rehabilitation project was taken up by HDIL, whose promoters are now in jail for their involvement in the PMC Bank alleged scam. Currently, 8,700 people are living in the complex.

With 3,258 infection cases, L-ward (Kurla) has been Covid-19 hotspot in the city. With nearly 70 per cent of the population in the ward living in slums or chawls, the infection is spreading rapidly. There are 115 containment zones and 205 sealed buildings in the ward, officials said.

