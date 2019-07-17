Kurar wall collapse: Injured man dies in hospital, toll now 30

THE TOLL in Kurar wall collapse rose to 30 on Tuesday after a 23-year old man died due to multiple fractures at Nair Hospital.

Advertising

Abhijeet Gade, who was injured in the incident, was recently admitted to the hospital after being shifted from Shatabdi hospital. R N Bharmal of Nair Hospital said Gade died around 8 pm.

On July 2, a portion of a concrete wall of a BMC reservoir had collapsed injuring 132 people in Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada at Kurar village in Malad. The wall collapse, causing excess water to flood the settlement, destroyed over 65 huts in Pimpri Pada and twice the number of huts in Ambedkar Nagar.

A survey by the forest department, collector’s office and Slum Rehabilitation Authority is underway to identify all huts that fall under risk of getting hit by the stretch of wall, officials said.